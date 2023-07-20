Alvaro Morata has emerged as a potential target for a return to Juventus in the current transfer window, with Atletico Madrid reportedly open to selling the Spanish striker. Having previously enjoyed two successful spells with Juventus, Morata is a player adored by the club’s fans, and he is also keen to play for the Bianconeri again. If Dusan Vlahovic were to leave, Morata could be a viable option for Juventus to consider as a replacement.

Several Italian clubs, including AS Roma and AC Milan, have shown interest in signing the Spanish star. However, Juventus is not worried about these potential competitors if they are genuinely interested in adding Morata to their squad this summer.

Nonetheless, according to a report from Tuttojuve, the main obstacle in securing Morata’s signature is Atletico Madrid’s asking price. While the specific amount has not been disclosed, the report suggests that none of Morata’s suitors, including Juventus, are willing to meet Atletico’s demands.

The transfer situation may evolve as negotiations continue, and Juventus will have to carefully consider their options and financial constraints to make a decision regarding Morata or any other potential striker signings. The club’s pursuit of Morata’s return may hinge on finding a mutually agreeable deal with Atletico Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Morata is one of the most accomplished strikers in European football, having played for some of the top clubs on the continent.

However, we should only bring him back if the price is right and he probably is not a better option when compared to Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea.