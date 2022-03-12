Juventus will not pay more than 25m euros for Euro 2020 winner

Juventus remains interested in a move for Giacomo Raspadori, but they will not be forced to pay over the odds for the Sassuolo star.

The Euro 2020 winner is one of the finest players we can get from a Serie A rival now.

The Black and Greens sold Manuel Locatelli to the Bianconeri in the last transfer window and still has several top talents on Juve’s radar.

Raspadori is developing well and seems to have a future at the Allianz Stadium, but Juve is not the only club looking to sign him.

This means Sassuolo can demand top dollar to sell the 22-year-old.

However, Tuttojuve claims Juve has set a limit to what they can pay to sign him and could miss out on his transfer.

The Bianconeri believe he still has a lot of development to do, and they will not pay more than 25m euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is highly rated in Italian football, but he is not the most prolific young forward in the country.

It is easy for clubs to pay so much for a player because of the hype around him, but Juve knows better.

Dusan Vlahovic has been in much better goal-scoring form, and Raspadori will only be a backup to the Serbian if he joins the club.