Juventus will not pay more than 50% of Arthur’s salary to send him out on loan

Juventus remains keen on allowing Arthur Melo to leave the club in this transfer window.

The midfielder has been in poor shape for most of the time he has been at the Allianz Stadium.

In two seasons, he has made only 42 league appearances for Juve and he missed much of their preseason through injury.

Although Max Allegri will select him if he is fit, the Brazilian is on the transfer list at the Allianz Stadium.

Reports have linked the midfielder with a move to Arsenal in this transfer window, but Valencia came closest to adding him to their squad.

The deal with the Spaniards broke down because they cannot pay at least half of his salary.

Arthur makes 5m euros per season and Juve required the Spaniards to pay 2.5m euros towards his salary, but they could not.

A report on Calciomercato says Juve will not accept less than 50% salary from any club intending to add him to their squad this summer.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has not been good enough for us and it doesn’t seem that will change anytime soon.

The midfielder could revive his career at another club, which should motivate him to get serious about leaving the Allianz Stadium, even if it means taking a pay cut.