Juventus will not rule out signing former star man

Juventus director, Fabio Paratici will not rule out the return of Paul Pogba to Turin.

Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 after discovering that he would struggle to get into the Manchester United first team.

He went on to spend a trophy-Laden four years at Juventus before returning to United in 2012.

His time at Old Trafford hasn’t been as successful as his time was in Turin and the Frenchman isn’t as happy as he was then.

He has a contract with the English team until 2022, but from all indications, their relationship will hardly continue from that point on.

He is one player that will not lack suitors among the top European sides and a return to Turin is something that a good number of the club’s fans would like.

Paratici was speaking recently about the possibility of the midfielder returning to the Italian side and he claimed that the 27-year-old plays for another team now, but Juve “cares” about him.

He, however, claimed that it was too early for them to think about future transfers at the moment.

He said via Football-Italia: “As for Pogba, right now he is a Manchester United player and it is far too early to think about future transfer targets. We all care for Pogba here, one of many ex-players who gave Juve so much, but it’s too early to talk about future objectives.

“We are concentrated on constructing this team for this season, that is where our focus lies.”