Now that the transfer window has closed, Juventus will shift its focus towards renewing the contracts of some of the key figures at the club. The Old Lady was unable to sign the striker they had targeted in January, and attention will now turn to securing the services of a leading forward in the summer window.

Despite efforts to complete deals for at least two strikers, the club ultimately failed to bring any of them to Turin. As a result, the remainder of the season is likely to be focused on consolidating the squad by extending contracts and securing the futures of key players and staff.

Long-Term Plans for Spalletti

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus are expected to move quickly to offer Luciano Spalletti a new deal, rewarding his impressive work with the team. The manager has earned recognition for guiding the club back from a period of uncertainty, restoring confidence and establishing Juventus once again as a competitive force in Serie A.

Spalletti’s leadership has been widely praised, with the club reportedly impressed by his ability to stabilise the squad and achieve results even during challenging periods. Offering him a long-term contract would provide continuity and signal the club’s commitment to a stable managerial structure.

Securing Key Players

The report adds that Juventus are also aiming to reach agreements with Weston McKennie and Kenan Yildiz over contract extensions. Both players have been central to the club’s recent successes and are considered essential to maintaining the team’s competitive edge. Losing either would represent a significant setback, particularly as the squad seeks to build towards the summer transfer window.

By prioritising contract renewals alongside future transfer plans, Juventus are attempting to strike a balance between maintaining squad stability and strengthening key areas. Ensuring that both players and management are secured reflects a broader strategy to position the club for sustained success in the coming seasons.