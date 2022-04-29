Weston McKennie
Transfer News

Juventus will offer 23-year-old in a swap deal for Spanish striker

April 29, 2022 - 3:45 pm

Juventus remains serious about keeping Alvaro Morata beyond this campaign.

The Spanish striker has not been very prolific for the Bianconeri, but he has formed a good partnership with Dusan Vlahovic, and it could flourish in the next campaign.

They need to pay 35m euros to sign him permanently from Atletico Madrid, and that fee is too much for them.

They are now looking for means to lower it, and Fichajes.net claims they will add a player to their offer in a swap deal.

The report claims Weston McKennie is the most likely candidate Juve will offer. Max Allegri will sacrifice the American to keep Morata at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been an important member of our team in the last two seasons, and we need his presence in that dressing room next term.

He is well-travelled, and his experience from several leagues mean he can groom our younger attackers, which is very important.

We have other midfielders who can replace McKennie, and we can make some new additions to that area of our team as well if he leaves.

It would be interesting to see if the club will sign another attacker to replace Paulo Dybala.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fagioli

Juventus youngster decides not to go out on loan again

April 29, 2022
Agnelli

Agnelli says there is already a Super League in operation

April 29, 2022
Bonucci

Wife of Juventus defender reveals his plan for the future

April 29, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply chpo April 29, 2022 at 6:56 pm

    No, we don’t have other midfielders to replace McKennie. He’s still the best next to Locatelli.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.