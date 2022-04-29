Juventus will offer 23-year-old in a swap deal for Spanish striker

Juventus remains serious about keeping Alvaro Morata beyond this campaign.

The Spanish striker has not been very prolific for the Bianconeri, but he has formed a good partnership with Dusan Vlahovic, and it could flourish in the next campaign.

They need to pay 35m euros to sign him permanently from Atletico Madrid, and that fee is too much for them.

They are now looking for means to lower it, and Fichajes.net claims they will add a player to their offer in a swap deal.

The report claims Weston McKennie is the most likely candidate Juve will offer. Max Allegri will sacrifice the American to keep Morata at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been an important member of our team in the last two seasons, and we need his presence in that dressing room next term.

He is well-travelled, and his experience from several leagues mean he can groom our younger attackers, which is very important.

We have other midfielders who can replace McKennie, and we can make some new additions to that area of our team as well if he leaves.

It would be interesting to see if the club will sign another attacker to replace Paulo Dybala.