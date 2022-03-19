Juventus will offer Dybala a similar contract to Vlahovic

In the next few days, the saga that has been dragging for over a year could reach its final chapters.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus directors will sit on the same table with Paulo Dybala’s agents on Monday, as the two parties try to reach an agreement over the player’s contract renewal.

As we all know by now, the Argentine’s current contract expires at the end of the season. Therefore, the two sides must find a compromise soon enough if they wish to extend their collaboration.

The source adds that the Bianconeri’s vice-president Pavel Nedved should be present in the meeting alongside sporting director Federico Cherubini and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene.

On the opposite side, Dybala will be represented by his agent Jorge Antun alongside Carlos Novel who’s responsible for the player’s image rights.

The report believes that the club will offer the striker similar figures to the ones earned by Dusan Vlahovic – that’s 7 million euros as net wages per season plus bonuses related to appearances, goals and assists.

The length of the proposed deal could be five years, or possibly four years with an option for a fifth.

Juve FC say

Even though Dybala was holding out for improved figures, he’s unlikely to receive it in the current circumstances.

For one, the club’s never-ending European struggles will leave their mark on the balance sheet. And on another note, his recurring injury problems suggest that Juventus can no longer fully bet on him, despite his unquestionable talent.