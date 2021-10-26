Juventus will offer out-of-favour star to retain loanee

Juventus wants to keep Alvaro Morata beyond this campaign, but signing him for 35m euros from Atletico Madrid is a problem.

The Bianconeri have paid 10m euros in each of the last two seasons to keep him on loan at Turin.

They now want him permanently and Fichajes.net says they plan to include a player as a sweetener in their offer.

Juve has several players who they could offer, but the report says Weston McKennie is the most likely player to be used.

Juve FC says

McKennie has struggled to recapture his form from last season when he was one of Juve’s most exciting midfielders.

He has struggled to adapt to the system of Massimiliano Allegri and the gaffer could be ready to give him up.

He has interest from the Premier League, but it is smart to use him as a sweetener in the move for Morata.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus’ fans can trust Morata to score more goals for the club.

The Spaniard has worked with Allegri before and thrived. He could lead Juve to another Champions League final as he did in 2015.

If McKennie remains in Turin, he could risk becoming one of the bench players and Juve might even push him further down the pecking order by signing new midfielders who fit the plans of Allegri.