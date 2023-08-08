Juventus has set its sights on Khephren Thuram as a significant target for the summer transfer window, especially after missing out on Franck Kessie, who opted for a move to Saudi Arabia.

With the impending departures of midfielders Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie, Juventus is actively seeking to reinforce its midfield options, making Thuram a key candidate for their recruitment strategy.

Thuram, the son of Lilian Thuram, is viewed by Juventus as a player with the potential to further develop within their squad, thereby enhancing their midfield strength.

In a bid to secure his services, Juventus has devised a plan and formulated their initial offer for the young midfielder. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri intend to include Luca Pellegrini in the deal, given that Nice had previously expressed interest in him. Juventus is prepared to augment this offer by adding 10 million euros, with the hope that Nice will consider it appealing.

However, it remains uncertain whether Pellegrini, who has reportedly been eager to move to Lazio, would agree to be included in this exchange. The proposed arrangement hinges on multiple factors, including Pellegrini’s preferences and negotiations between the two clubs.

Juve FC Says

Thuram will be a fine signing, but it is hard to see this transfer succeed if that is all we have to offer.

Nice knows how valuable Thuram is if they get only cash and there is no guarantee that Pellegrini will do well in France after his poor spell in Germany.