After suffering relegation last season, Genoa will surely sell some of their most prized assets, and Andrea Cambiaso is on the top of the list.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence last campaign on the back an impressive start. Despite suffering from an injury that ruled him out of the last stages, his stock remains high with the big Serie A boys.

While Juventus have been keeping tabs on the situations for quite some time, it was Atalanta who came closer to the Grifone’s valuation (10 million euros) with an offer worth 8 millions.

Moreover, Inter could also enter the fray with a bid of their own. Therefore, the Bianconeri will have to anticipate the situation with a decent proposal if they want to snatch the left-back’s services.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will offer Filippo Ranocchia as an exchange pawn for Cambiaso.

The 21-year-old is a promising midfielder who spent the last campaign on loan with Vicenza in Serie B.

The source adds that in addition to Cambiaso, Juventus have also identified Destiny Udogie as an interesting prospect for the left-back post. However, Udinese are reluctant to sell the 19-year-old this summer.

Juve FC say

Even though Ranocchia deserves a fair chance at Juventus after impressing with the youth sector, he appears to be behind the likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolò Fagioli and Rovella in the midfield pecking order.

So if the other three are fighting for a limited space within Max Allegri’s squad, then Ranocchia would be better off searching for a starting berth elsewhere.