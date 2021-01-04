Juventus will only move for Llorente as a last resort

Fernando Llorente is one of the strikers that have been linked with a move to Juventus this month.

The Spaniard has had a stint with them before now and he is struggling to see game time at Napoli.

The Partenopei signed him as a backup option, but he has hardly seen action for Gennaro Gattuso’s side this season.

He will look to leave them if an offer comes in and Juventus’ need for another striker has seen them get linked with a move for him.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato reinforces the fact that he is indeed a target of the Bianconeri in their search for a back up to Alvaro Morata.

However, Fabio Paratici will only look to sign him as a last resort after they have explored their other options.

Juventus has several strikers on their list for a new attacker and the availability of Graziano Pelle on a free transfer makes things even easier for them.

Llorente helped Tottenham reach the final of the Champions League in 2019 as he scored an important goal against Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

The Spaniard didn’t see much football in England, but he can score important goals, and Juventus needs someone like that in this second half of the season.