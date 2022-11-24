Juventus is reportedly open to cashing in on Weston McKennie, but it must be for a good fee.

The American is in his third season at the club and still has not been as impressive as they would have wanted.

He is not guaranteed a starting spot on the team and is certainly not the most influential midfielder in their ranks.

Several clubs will sign him if he becomes available and Juve keeps an open mind on his future.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve will only sell him for at least 30m euros.

They will add 20m euros to that fee and buy Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as his replacement.

If no suitor is willing to pay that much for him, the Bianconeri will keep him in Turin instead.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has not been our best midfielder, but the American can be trusted to do a job on his day.

He is also very versatile and has been asked to play several midfield roles, which makes him very valuable to the team.

However, we could get a better performance from Milinkovic-Savic, which makes selling him to fund a move for the Serbian a good idea.

But as the club has decided, McKennie should stay and continue helping us if no one pays a good fee.