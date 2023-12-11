The pursuit of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is becoming increasingly complicated for Juventus, especially with Manchester United reportedly entering the fray.

The Bianconeri have a shortage in the middle of the park, prompting Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna to explore the market searching for opportunities in January.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s recent comments have certainly caught the attention of Juve’s directors among others. The Spaniard made it clear that the 27-year-old midfielder has no place in his current plans while apologizing for the lack of playing time.

This announcement didn’t go unnoticed across town, as Man Utd are reportedly considering a move for the England international.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils could use a new holding midfielder as Casemiro has been physically struggling this season while Sofyan Amrabat has yet to fully impress.

Aside from having to compete with the likes of Man United and Newcastle for the player’s services, Juventus might find it hard to convince Man City with their proposal.

As Calciomercato tells it, Phillips will cost a figure between 30 and 40 million euros. He currently earns around 7 million euros per season.

On the other hand, the Italian giants are only willing to sign the Englishman on two conditions.

First, the Bianconeri can ill afford to splash a hefty sum on a midfielder in the middle of the campaign. Therefore, they’re seeking a temporary switch – perhaps a loan with the option to buy.

Moreover, Juventus will also ask the Cityzens to contribute to the player’s wages.

Otherwise, the Old Lady will turn towards alternative solutions, the likes of Fabian Ruiz, Rodrigo De Paul and Piere-Emile Hojbjerg.