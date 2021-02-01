Juventus will only sign young striker on their terms

Scamacca
February 1, 2021

Gianluca Scamacca might end this transfer deadline day as a player of Juventus, but it will be on the champions’ terms.

They have targeted the young Italian striker for much of this month as they look to bring in a backup for Alvaro Morata.

The Genoa striker, on loan from Sassuolo, has emerged as a player with the profile that The Bianconeri likes, but the Green and Black are playing hardball.

They want 25m euros for his signature and will only accept Juventus’ offer of a loan move if it involves an obligation to buy.

Calciomercato is reporting that Juve will only make a move for him this month if Sassuolo accepts a loan deal with no buy obligation.

Although he has scored just twice in 13 league games this season, Scamacca is young and is a player that Andrea Pirlo feels can be groomed to contribute to his squad.

He would likely see very few playing minutes. However, training alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Morata will influence him, and perhaps catapult him to new levels.

This second half of the campaign is an important one for Juve, they will need all the talents that they can get to help them push for the league title and other trophies.

