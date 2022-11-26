Juventus will pay Serie A side 25m euros transfer instalment in January

Juventus is set to pay 25m euros towards the transfer of Manuel Locatelli in January, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri from Sassuolo last season on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

He has been a key fixture on the team for the Bianconeri since then and Juve is more than happy to make his transfer permanent.

The report says the entire business will cost them 37.5 million euros and the first part is expected to be paid by January.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been a key player for us since he moved to Turin and he certainly can get better.

There is no regret from us in doing this deal and the midfielder deserves to get his move made permanent.

Hopefully, he will keep improving and hit even better form when we pay to make his transfer permanent.

If that happens, we can be assured we have a top midfielder on our hands who can deliver for us for up to a decade.

Locatelli is beginning to show why we rate him so highly and believe he will reach the potential he showed at Sassuolo.

His progress will certainly make us successful as a team as well.