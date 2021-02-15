Juventus will play Porto without one of their more reliable players

Juan Cuadrado will miss Juventus’ matches against FC Porto and Crotone because of the injury he picked up against Napoli.

Juve replaced the Colombian at halftime in the match against the Partenopei, and he looks set to miss at least two matches according to Goal’s Romeo Agresti.

Juve will resume their Champions League campaign with a trip to Portugal this week for the first leg of the round of 16.

They exited the competition at this stage last season and the last thing that they want is to suffer the same fate in this campaign.

They will need all the players that they can get, unfortunately, Cuadrado will be unable to contribute.

Football Italia says he suffered a muscle injury and he would join the likes of Arthur, Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala on the treatment table.

Juve will, however, be able to call on Leonardo Bonucci for the game against the Portuguese side after resting him for the Napoli match.

Cuadrado has been an important player in the Bianconeri team this season, and Andrea Pirlo will miss his services.

But this Juventus team is littered with quality players in every position, and someone should be able to step up to replace him.