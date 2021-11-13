Juventus will push to sign midfielder who has an expiring contract in January

Next summer will see several top players across Europe become free agents and Juventus wants some.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the likes of Axel Witsel and Alessio Romagnoli, but they are not the only soon-to-be free agents who could move to Turin.

Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Calciomercato, is claiming that the Bianconeri are keen to land Olympique Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara.

The Frenchman looks certain to change clubs in the summer after rejecting the contract offers from his present team.

The report even claims Juve could speed up his arrival to the January transfer window as they continue to struggle for form.

Despite the prospect of losing him for nothing in the summer, Kamara has continued to be a regular at Marseille and that shows how important a player he is.

The 21-year-old is adept at playing both as a midfielder and a defender and looks like the younger version of Danilo.

Having filled in well in both roles, he would become a valuable member of the current Bianconeri squad.

Juve also wants to sign Dusan Vlahovic and would want to avoid spending money on other targets in the January transfer window.

In that case, the smart thing to do would be to get Kamara secured on a pre-contract agreement as soon as it becomes legal for him to speak to other clubs.