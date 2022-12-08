Juventus will re-evaluate Allegri’s future in the summer

Max Allegri came very close to being sacked by Juventus during the first half of this season, but Andrea Agnelli chose to stick by him.

The decision has proved inspiring as the Bianconeri have hit top form and had won six consecutive league games before the break.

The players will be keen to continue where they have stopped and Juve has a good chance of ending this season successfully if they keep winning.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Allegri’s future will be confirmed if they continue to win matches, but he might be sacked at the end of this season if they slump again, as was the case at the beginning.

The gaffer has enough experience to keep his team in form and the return of Paul Pogba in the second half of the season will also be very helpful.

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows he must continue to prove he can deliver to remain Juventus’ manager and we believe he will get the job done.

Having won five consecutive league titles as the club’s boss in his first spell, we expect him to bring success back to the Allianz Stadium sooner than later.

This should keep him safe on the job and Juve will struggle to find a better manager if he is fired.