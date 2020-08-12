Juventus will re-sign Rolando Mandragora

Juventus have not made an official offer for Rodrigo De Paul, however they are expected to re-sign Rolando Mandragora from Udinese.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Le Zebrette in 2018 and has developed into a promising player, linked with the likes of AS Roma this summer.

SportItalia journalist Michele Criscitiello reports that despite Juve being linked with a move for De Paul, the Bianconeri will, in fact, use their option to bring Mandragora back to Turin this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the youngster will remain with Juve for the future or be used as a bargaining chip for another player this summer.