Juventus will rebuild sporting department starting mid-May: The possible candidates

Despite the major revamp in the club’s hierarchy, more changes are expected at Juventus in the coming months.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are looking to add a new sporting director to replace the suspended Federico Cherubini, while the latter could possibly remain at the club but in a different role.

At the moment, Juventus Next Gen’s Giovanni Manna is acting as an interim sporting director, and a permanent promotion could be on the cards.

However, the source believes that the management is monitoring more experienced profiles, the likes of Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli, Milan’s Ricky Massara, Sassuolo’s Giovanni Rossi and Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta.

The report explains that Juventus will wait until mid-May to have a clearer view of their objectives for next season, which might affect their choices.

At the moment, Giuntoli remains the club’s preferred option. The report claims that he has already given the nod to the Old Lady, but the major obstacle remains his contract with Napoli, as it runs until 2024.

On another note, the source also mentions a possible return for Claudio Chiellini, the brother of legendary Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini. He worked for eight years in Turn and was a close associate for Cherubini in the Next Gen project. He’s currently proving himself to be a competent director at Serie B club Pisa.