Juventus will reconsider Chiesa’s future in the summer

Federico Chiesa was envisioned as the catalyst for Juventus’ new era, hailed as one of Europe’s finest attackers, and his initial tenure at the club began with great promise.

His impressive debut season at the Allianz Stadium delighted the Bianconeri, who were thrilled to have him in their ranks.

Regrettably, Chiesa has since encountered a series of setbacks, grappling with injuries that have restricted his playing time over the past two seasons.

While the club still anticipates his resurgence to peak form, a recent report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that his future will be reevaluated during the summer.

Juventus, discontented with his sporadic appearances due to injury, would entertain the idea of parting ways with him if an appropriate offer materialises by the end of the current season.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa was supposed to be one of the finest players in the country on our books, but injuries have limited the number of times he has spent on the pitch.

Next season, he could get back to top form, but there is no guarantee, and we truly need to revisit his future.