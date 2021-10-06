Juventus will reduce the salary of Euro 2020 winner before they give him a new deal

Federico Bernardeschi is one of the Juventus players who have expiring contracts at the club.

The likes of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado will also be out of a contract at the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Juve has focused most of its efforts on tying down Dybala to a new deal at the moment.

The Argentinian is arguably the most important player at the club approaching the end of their current contract.

But Massimiliano Allegri wants to also keep Bernardeschi after the Euro 2020 winner impressed him in this campaign.

Calciomercato says the Italy international has the remaining months of the season to impress the club into giving him a new deal.

Even if he does impress them enough, his next contract will not come with a salary upgrade.

Rather, he would have to take a significant pay cut to his current earnings if he wants to remain at the club.

It claims that he currently makes 4m euros net per season and Juve could propose a new deal worth 2.5m euros or 3m euros per season.

It maintains that Juve hasn’t opened talks with him yet, but as a part of their cost-cutting measures, the midfielder should expect a salary in that region.