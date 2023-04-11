Juventus will reevaluate the future of several youngsters in the summer

Juventus has some outstanding youngsters in their squad now as they continue to promote talents from their Next Gen side into their first team.

The black and whites created the B team to help U19 stars make progress and it has been a successful endeavour so far.

They have some fine graduates in their first team now and not all have had the chance to play as often as they should.

This means the black and whites must decide if they want to keep them or allow them to leave on loan at the end of this season.

A report on Calciomercato reveals they will likely send some of these players out on loan at the end of the term.

It reveals when the season finishes, Juve must decide on the next step for Matias Soulé, Kaio Jorge, and Samuel Iling Junior.

These youngsters have not had the space to play as many matches as possible and the club could allow them to leave on a temporary basis.

Juve FC Says

Young players need game time and these youngsters are some of the best we have around.

If we do not allow them to play often, it will affect their development and they will not reach their full potential.