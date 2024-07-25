Juventus is committed to keeping Danilo in their squad beyond this season and will not consider any offers for his signature.

The defender was made the club’s captain under Max Allegri and remains one of its most important players.

Juve has performed exceptionally well when he plays, and he continues to be an exemplary leader, so Thiago Motta is counting on him.

Although Danilo has not yet returned to the club to prepare for the new season, he is still regarded as one of the most crucial players.

Motta has already reached out to the former Real Madrid and Manchester City defender to assure him of his role in the team.

A report from Il Bianconero claims that Danilo and his manager have been in constant contact, and he is aware of how pre-season is progressing.

Danilo is expected to return to training next week and is anticipated to remain a starter under the new manager, who considers him an influential part of his squad.

Juve FC Says

Danilo remains one of the best players in our squad, and it makes sense that Motta wants to bank on him as he rebuilds his Juve team.

The defender has a lot to offer us and will be one of our best performers this season, as always.