Morata
Transfer News

Juventus will rely on two European giants to bring Morata back

July 1, 2022 - 1:45 pm

Juventus remains interested in a move for Alvaro Morata even though they have allowed his loan deal with them to expire.

The Spaniard is officially an Atletico Madrid player again from today, and the Spanish club has to decide if they will keep or sell him.

The Bianconeri have focused on pursuing Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria in recent weeks, but they need a new striker that will play as a deputy to Dusan Vlahovic.

They will try to sign one before the window closes, and it could be Morata.

A report on Tuttojuve claims they are now banking on the fact that Barcelona and Arsenal are no longer strongly interested in him.

This should make Atleti more willing to negotiate with the Bianconeri, and if that becomes the case, Juve should get their man.

Juve FC Says

Morata was an important member of our first team in the last two seasons, and Max Allegri enjoyed working with the striker.

Bringing him back to the club will be much smarter than signing a new striker.

This is because he already knows the environment and what the manager wants.

A new striker will need time to get used to the demands of Allegri and that could be a problem for Juve.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ranocchia

Sassuolo’s CEO admits they are interested in two Juventus players

July 1, 2022
Gnabry

Juventus waiting to poach attacker from Bayern Munich

July 1, 2022
Nahuel Molina

Juventus is still pushing to add Udinese man to their squad

July 1, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.