Juventus remains interested in a move for Alvaro Morata even though they have allowed his loan deal with them to expire.

The Spaniard is officially an Atletico Madrid player again from today, and the Spanish club has to decide if they will keep or sell him.

The Bianconeri have focused on pursuing Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria in recent weeks, but they need a new striker that will play as a deputy to Dusan Vlahovic.

They will try to sign one before the window closes, and it could be Morata.

A report on Tuttojuve claims they are now banking on the fact that Barcelona and Arsenal are no longer strongly interested in him.

This should make Atleti more willing to negotiate with the Bianconeri, and if that becomes the case, Juve should get their man.

Juve FC Says

Morata was an important member of our first team in the last two seasons, and Max Allegri enjoyed working with the striker.

Bringing him back to the club will be much smarter than signing a new striker.

This is because he already knows the environment and what the manager wants.

A new striker will need time to get used to the demands of Allegri and that could be a problem for Juve.