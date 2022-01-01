Juventus will resist the temptation to recall impressive loanee

Nicolò Fagioli is one of Juventus’ outstanding loanees out there as he continues to shine for Cremonese in Serie B.

The 20-year-old has 3 goals and 4 assists from 15 league games in this first half of the season.

That is an impressive figure for the midfielder and has brought about rumours of a return to Juve this month.

While he shines out on loan, the Bianconeri midfield has been in poor shape for the first half of this season.

They might need to change that by signing new players in that position this month.

To avoid spending money, they could decide to recall Fagioli from his loan spell.

However, Calciomercato says they have resisted that temptation and would allow the midfielder to continue developing at his current temporary home.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see some of our youngsters impress while on loan, and it gives hope that the future is in excellent hands.

As we continue to sign much younger players to improve the quality of our squad, the likes of Fagioli and Nicolo Rovella would save us a lot of money when they eventually return from their temporary loan spells.