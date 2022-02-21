dybala
Juventus will return to their initial salary agreement with Dybala but it comes with a condition

February 21, 2022 - 9:03 am

Paulo Dybala and Juventus have been discussing a contract extension for a long time now.

It seemed they have reached an agreement over an 8m-euros-a-year deal plus 2m euros more in bonuses.

However, the attacker became prone to injury, and the club reduced the agreed-upon salary.

That has been a sticking point in the talks, with the Argentinian unwilling to accept a lower-than-agreed to pay.

He will do all he can to get the best deal and it could see him leave the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer.

Juve wants to keep him and Calciomercato via Football Italia claims they will return to the old agreement with the player.

However, in a move that seems to pitch the attacker against his agent, the report claims the Bianconeri will not pay a large chunk of the agent fees to Jorge Antun.

Effectively, he would have to sacrifice some of his fees to help Dybala sign a new big-money contract.

Juve FC Says

Dybala and his agent want the best for him, but this offer could be a big test for their relationship.

Antun will want as much money as he can make from helping the former Palermo man to sign a new contract.

However, would he accept a low commission to help the attacker get a new deal?

