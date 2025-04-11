Juventus are preparing for a significant overhaul in the summer, and their forward line looks set to be at the heart of it. After another inconsistent season marked by managerial changes, the club appears ready to reshape the squad to fit Igor Tudor’s vision and to correct some long-standing issues—chief among them being the misfiring attack.

Dusan Vlahovic, once seen as the future of Juve’s frontline, has struggled for consistent form. His contract situation hasn’t helped matters either. With no breakthrough in renewal talks and the club reluctant to meet his high wage demands, the writing seems to be on the wall. If a decent offer arrives, Juventus are now prepared to cash in, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Randal Kolo Muani’s situation is even more precarious. Brought in with high expectations, he has failed to live up to the billing, particularly in terms of goal return. With PSG reportedly interested in bringing him back, his exit seems just as likely as Vlahovic’s.

This potential double departure leaves Juve with a massive gap to fill, but it also offers a rare chance to reset. The club needs forwards who can both press effectively in Tudor’s system and deliver consistent goal output. Whether the answer lies in experienced names like Romelu Lukaku—who has been loosely linked—or promising young strikers like Jonathan David or Joshua Zirkzee, Juventus must get this right if they want to challenge for major honours again next season.

Tudor is expected to push for players who fit his more dynamic and aggressive style, which could further accelerate the squad shake-up. With European football still hanging in the balance, Juve cannot afford to carry underperformers in key positions, especially up front.

The fans will hope the club shows the necessary ruthlessness in the market. There’s talent in the current squad, but if Juve is serious about competing both domestically and in Europe, a bold rebuild—starting with the attack—is not just an option, it’s a necessity.