Juventus are now at serious risk of missing out on a top-four finish in Serie A, a scenario that could have significant consequences both financially and in terms of the squad’s future composition. The club currently boasts some of the highest-paid players in Italian football, and participation in the UEFA Champions League is essential for maintaining financial stability. Simply qualifying for the group stage provides a substantial cash injection, and the men in black and white are keen to secure that income to support their ongoing sporting project.

Under Igor Tudor, Juventus had appeared on course to clinch a Champions League place, but their recent loss to Parma has dealt a damaging blow to those hopes. With just a few matches remaining, each one becomes critical, and several are direct encounters with rivals also chasing a top-four finish. The margin for error is now extremely slim, and failure to win all their remaining fixtures could prove costly.

Juventus players after losing to Parma (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

If Juventus do not secure qualification, the ramifications could be severe. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club is prepared to initiate a significant squad overhaul, with as many as half of the current players potentially facing the exit. Among those who could be sold are Mattia Perin, Douglas Luiz, Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Savona. Such a clear-out would not only reflect the disappointment of missing out on Europe’s top competition but also highlight the financial necessity of adjusting the wage structure in the absence of Champions League revenue.

The potential exodus would mark the beginning of yet another rebuild, something that could unsettle the team and delay progress under any future managerial direction. Juventus would also face challenges in attracting high-calibre players without the allure of Champions League football, and those who remain may be less inclined to commit long-term to a project not competing at the highest level.

There is no overstating the importance of the final games of the season. Juventus must perform under pressure, knowing that their place in Europe’s elite competition hangs in the balance, and with it, the futures of numerous players within the squad. A failure to qualify could bring about the most significant squad reshuffle in recent years.