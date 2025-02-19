Juventus are gearing up for another summer transfer window that promises to be full of activity, with the club continuing their rebuild under the management of Thiago Motta. Since his arrival, the Bianconeri have made significant strides in reshaping their squad, and this process is expected to continue with both acquisitions and sales in the upcoming transfer market. Juventus recognise that achieving long-term success will take time, but they are committed to making the necessary moves to strengthen their team and eventually challenge for major trophies.

While Juventus have set their sights on several players who could improve their squad, they will also be looking to offload some of their current roster to balance the books and make space for new arrivals. Two prominent names that are expected to leave the club are Dusan Vlahovic and Andrea Cambiaso. Both players have been linked with moves away from the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus are said to be open to selling them if the right offers come in.

Dusan Vlahovic, who has struggled to live up to expectations in recent months, is one of the key players Juventus are keen to sell in order to free up resources for other acquisitions. The striker’s future has been the subject of much speculation, with many questioning whether he can rediscover his best form at the club. Calciomercato reports that Juventus are unlikely to let Vlahovic enter the final year of his contract without either extending it or cashing in on him this summer. The club is not willing to risk losing the Serbian forward for free when his contract expires in 2026, and they would prefer to receive a decent offer for him now, even if that means selling at a reduced price.

Meanwhile, Andrea Cambiaso is another player who could leave the club in the coming months. The young full-back has caught the attention of several top clubs, and Manchester City is reportedly interested in securing his services. Juventus are hoping to raise a substantial sum from Cambiaso’s sale, and the potential move to City could help them achieve that. The club sees Cambiaso as a valuable asset, and while they are open to his departure, they are determined to get a good deal for him.

The departures of Vlahovic and Cambiaso would allow Juventus to reinvest in the squad, potentially bringing in reinforcements in key areas. The club’s strategy appears to be one of carefully managing player sales to fund their long-term plans. While it may be difficult for fans to see high-profile players like Vlahovic leave, Juventus are prioritising the broader vision of building a more balanced and competitive squad.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Juventus will undoubtedly continue to assess their options, weighing up offers for their current players while simultaneously searching for fresh talent to take the team to the next level. With Motta at the helm, the Bianconeri are focused on achieving sustained success, and that will require shrewd moves both in and out of the club.