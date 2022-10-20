Juventus continues to search for new young players to add to their squad as they rebuild the group.

The Bianconeri have invested in much younger players in recent transfer windows, believing that is the right thing to do.

They are constantly attentive to the market and looking for the next big thing in Italian football.

Some of these players also dream of joining them, which makes the transfer smooth most of the time.

Empoli’s Fabiano Parisi is the latest talent to catch their attention. He could become their long-term replacement for Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian is on his way out and Calciomercato reveals Juve likes Parisi so much he is now on the list of targets to play as their left-back from next season.

It claims they will pay special attention to him tomorrow when they meet with the Blues in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

We expect a big performance from Parisi tomorrow because he knows this is an excellent chance to make Juve sign him.

Empoli won at the Allianz Stadium last season and they could also pull off another upsetting victory in tomorrow’s fixture.

It would be interesting to see if Parisi will end the game as one of their best men on the pitch.