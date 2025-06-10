Nicolas Gonzalez has been one of the Juventus players who were expected to deliver stronger performances since his arrival from Fiorentina in the summer. The Argentinian joined the club following a recommendation from Thiago Motta, who wanted him to be part of the squad for the current campaign.

Juventus made a considerable effort to bring him into the team, viewing him as a key addition to the group at the Allianz Stadium. However, while he has featured regularly, he has not attracted much attention in the media or from supporters. This contrasts with teammates Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners, who have faced more direct criticism for their performances this season.

Ongoing Support Within the Squad

Despite the lack of public attention, Gonzalez continues to have the support of the managers he has worked under. Igor Tudor is also reported to have confidence in the player and has integrated him into his tactical plans. His presence within the squad reflects a level of internal backing, even if his on-field impact has not been consistently remarkable.

Nevertheless, the club may be prepared to move on from the winger. There is a pragmatic side to Juventus’s squad management, and they often remain open to transfers that align with both sporting goals and financial strategy.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Possible Departure After One Season

A report on Tuttojuve claims even though the Bianconeri gaffer likes him, the club is open to offers for him, and if the right one emerges, they will gladly discuss his departure. This suggests that Juventus would consider ending Gonzalez’s time at the club after just one season if a suitable proposal is made.

Gonzalez has not been exceptional for us, so he is one of the players we can easily replace if we sell him for a good fee. This sentiment underlines the club’s willingness to make adjustments if it serves the broader interests of the squad and the ongoing rebuild under new leadership.