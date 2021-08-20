Juventus will sell midfielder to Bayern Munich if they pay 30m euros

Weston McKennie has caught the attention of several top clubs in this transfer window and the most notable one now is Bayern Munich.

The American has only been at Juventus for one season and he has proven to be one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

He was in fine form under Andrea Pirlo last season and impressed in most of the almost 50 competitive matches he played for the Bianconeri.

He could be key for Juve again in this campaign if he stays, but they need money and have now opened the door for him to leave them.

Calciomercatoweb.it reports that several clubs are looking to sign him and Bayern Munich has become keen as well.

The Germans have enquired about his availability and they have been informed that he would be theirs if they pay 30m euros.

Juve signed him for around 20m euros and that fee represents a quick profit of 10m euros if the Germans accept the asking price.

Massimiliano Allegri would be confident of filling the void that McKennie’s departure would leave behind as he has now secured the signature of Manuel Locatelli and has other top midfielders in his squad.