Juventus will sell struggling striker in the summer

Juventus is now open to selling Dusan Vlahovic as the striker struggles to score goals.

The Serbian was synonymous with scoring goals when he played for Fiorentina and most clubs on the continent wanted to add him to their squad.

Arsenal was even prepared to pay more money than Juve, but he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve spent almost 100m euros to land him from La Viola and was confident he would keep scoring often at the club.

But that hasn’t happened and the black and whites are getting frustrated. He was previously considered a player that could not be sold, but a report from Football Italia reveals the striker is now one of the sellable players at the club.

Juve will offload him for the right price, especially if his goal drought continues beyond this season.

Juve FC Says

Strikers score goals. It was because of how frequently DV9 scored at Fiorentina that we added him to our squad.

If he cannot replicate that form in Turin, then we have to cut our losses and bring in a new frontman to solve our problems.

But Vlahovic has the quality and might return to form by the end of this season.