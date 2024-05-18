Like most teams, Juventus plans to strengthen their squad at the end of this season after sacking their manager.

When John Elkann said the club would start from scratch at the end of this season, he meant it. Max Allegri has already been fired.

Now, Juve will likely look to reshape the squad to align with their new manager’s vision.

Several players could leave to help afford those on their shopping list.

The Bianconeri are eager to reinforce their group, but money remains an issue. Tuttomercatoweb has revealed their proposed solution to this problem.

They report that the Bianconeri plan to cash in on their many impressive youngsters at the end of this season.

The report claims that Juventus has already made players like Samuel Iling-Junior, Matias Soule, and Kaio Jorge available for transfer.

Their sales could raise close to 100 million euros, which the club will reinvest into their squad.

Juve FC Says

Ideally, we should keep our youngsters in the group for many more years, but we need money to sign other players, and everyone will understand why we are selling them.

If they raise that amount for us, we can sign two quality players who will significantly improve our group.