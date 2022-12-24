Juventus is set to send Emanuel Zuelli on loan to Cosenza in the January transfer window as they bid to ensure he continues developing well.

The youngster has been on the cusp of first-team promotion for some time and Juve believes he will get better if he is sent on loan to another club.

The Bianconeri have handed chances to several players from their Next Gen team in recent weeks, but Zuelli will struggle to play in their senior side this season.

Calciomercato reveals he will now head to Serie B, where he hopes to keep developing on the books of Cosenza for the rest of this season.

Juve FC Says

The best way to help young players develop is to hand them enough playing chances. However, if that is not available, you must send them out on loan if you want them to reach their full potential.

Our midfield is loaded with top talents, and we have just promoted some from the Next Gen team, so Zuelli will struggle to get game time if he stays with us.

At Cosenza, he will prove he is ready for first-team football, and that could earn him a promotion on his return at the end of the season.