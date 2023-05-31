Juventus will send Iling-Junior to the Premier League for the right price

Juventus is currently facing a crucial decision regarding the future of Samuel Iling-Junior at the end of this season. The talented Englishman has been one of the standout young players in the senior team and has attracted interest from other clubs for a potential transfer.

As part of their rebuilding process, Juventus aims to build a team around young players, and manager Max Allegri has been a strong advocate for promoting these talents throughout the current campaign. This strategy aligns with the club’s intention to continue fielding players from their successful Next Gen team, which has performed well when given the opportunity.

Samuel Iling-Junior fits the profile of a promising young player, and Juventus has already secured his services with a long-term contract. However, despite this commitment, several Premier League clubs from England have expressed interest in signing him before the start of the next season.

According to Tuttojuve, many Premier League clubs have set their sights on Iling-Junior and would be eager to include him in their squad at the conclusion of the current season. While Juventus intends to retain the player, the report suggests that if a club presents a suitable offer for his signature, Juventus will consider it.

In summary, Juventus faces a pivotal decision regarding Iling-Junior’s future as they look to build a team around young talents. Although Juventus wants to keep the promising Englishman, they may entertain offers from Premier League clubs if the right price is presented.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has impressed in the league and in Europe, so clubs can see what he can do. A return to England might also excite him and he could ask us to allow him to move to the Premier League before next season starts.