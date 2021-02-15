Juventus ‘will’ sign for Juventus this summer

February 15, 2021 - 11:15 pm

Turkish publication Fanatik has claimed that Netherlands forward Memphis Depay will join Juventus this summer.

The Lyon top goalscorer is out of contract at the end of the season, and is firmly expected to leave his current clubs.

Barcelona were believed to be closing in on his signature last summer, only for the Spanish FA to block the move unless they could sell some of their current crop, but they failed to do just that.

The Spanish giants are strongly believed to be in further financial difficulty at present, and Juve could well be set to profit from their failings, by stealing their main target from under their noses.

We were believed to be in the market for a new forward in January, with Gianluca Scamacca strongly pursued, but a deal for Depay could well end that interest, while Alvaro Morata is only with the club on loan at present also.

Would Depay be a big hit in Turin?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus showing ‘maximum commitment’ in Champions League not Serie A

February 15, 2021
ronaldo

“He has an ability to get rid of man like no one in the world ” Costacurta praises Juventus man

February 15, 2021
marcelo

Ronaldo keen on reunion with former Real Madrid teammate

February 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.