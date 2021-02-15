Juventus ‘will’ sign for Juventus this summer

Turkish publication Fanatik has claimed that Netherlands forward Memphis Depay will join Juventus this summer.

The Lyon top goalscorer is out of contract at the end of the season, and is firmly expected to leave his current clubs.

Barcelona were believed to be closing in on his signature last summer, only for the Spanish FA to block the move unless they could sell some of their current crop, but they failed to do just that.

The Spanish giants are strongly believed to be in further financial difficulty at present, and Juve could well be set to profit from their failings, by stealing their main target from under their noses.

We were believed to be in the market for a new forward in January, with Gianluca Scamacca strongly pursued, but a deal for Depay could well end that interest, while Alvaro Morata is only with the club on loan at present also.

Would Depay be a big hit in Turin?

