Juventus will sign Morata if Atletico Madrid agrees to a discount

Juventus can still sign Alvaro Morata permanently at the end of this season.

The Spaniard is currently on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico Madrid.

He has spent the last two seasons at the club on a similar agreement and they can make the move permanent for 35m euros at the end of this campaign.

However, the Spaniard has underperformed and he has just a season left on his current deal at Atleti, which makes that sum too big.

Juve has added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad and the Serbian’s arrival has pushed Morata to play in a wide attacking position.

The Spaniard loves to remain at the club, and it seems Juve is also looking to keep him.

However, Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri will only sign the striker permanently if Atletico lowers their asking price.

Specifically, they want to sign him for 15m euros instead of the 30m euros the Spaniards want.

Juve FC Says

Morata hasn’t been scoring as consistently as we would want, but we cannot judge him solely by that.

Apart from finding the back of the net, the former Chelsea man is one of our most important dressing room members.

He also provides important assists for his teammates. If we can get a favourable deal, then we should keep him.