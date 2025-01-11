Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move to Juventus during this transfer window, and negotiations appear to be progressing positively.

The defender has attracted interest from several top European clubs, but Juventus are particularly keen to strengthen their defence this month by signing a quality centre-back. Initially, the Bianconeri focused on Antonio Silva, but their pursuit of the Portuguese defender has proved challenging in recent weeks, forcing the club to turn their attention elsewhere.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have now prioritised Araujo, who could leave Barcelona under the right circumstances. The Bianconeri is determined to ensure the deal is completed, as they believe the Uruguayan defender would be an excellent addition to their squad.

While Juventus are currently focused on preparing for their upcoming derby against Torino today, the report claims that they will intensify talks to bring Araujo to Turin as early as Monday. The player is reportedly open to the move and would welcome the opportunity to join Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Meanwhile, Barcelona are unlikely to block the transfer, especially as they need to create financial room to register Dani Olmo, another key player in their plans.

Juventus are reportedly operating cautiously in the transfer market, focusing on completing one deal at a time. Araujo’s potential arrival next week would represent a significant step forward in their efforts to strengthen the defensive unit. While additional reinforcements at the back could be considered later in the window, the immediate priority for the club remains securing the Barcelona defender.

Araujo’s technical abilities, physical presence, and defensive prowess make him a highly attractive target. His arrival would undoubtedly bolster Juventus’ backline, and the club can be optimistic that he will make a substantial impact should the move materialise. Both the player and Juventus appear ready to take the next step, and the coming week could prove decisive in finalising the transfer.