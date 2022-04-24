Juventus will still be without midfielder for their match against Sassuolo

Juventus will be without Arthur Melo when they face Sassuolo in Serie A tomorrow.

The Brazilian midfielder has had an injury-hit spell at the club and he is currently sidelined with another injury.

Arthur has gradually become an important piece of the Juve team, especially after they lost Manuel Locatelli to an injury.

However, Max Allegri could not call on him in the last two matches and Football Italia is reporting that he would miss a third consecutive game tomorrow.

The report claims the former Barcelona man is still not training with the rest of the first team yet and that is a clear sign he is not ready for the next game.

Juve FC Says

After the draw against Bologna, our players know they have to beat Sassuolo to keep us in the Champions League place.

Manuel Locatelli is also injured, but Max Allegri can call on the likes of Danilo, Adrien Rabiot and Denis Zakaria to make up his midfield.

Sassuolo has so many tricky and exciting players and they will give us a proper match when both clubs meet.

But we must have learnt from our first leg encounter with them and that should help us get victory in this match.