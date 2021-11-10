morata
Juventus will still negotiate to sign on-loan star for a smaller fee in the summer

November 10, 2021 - 11:30 am

Alvaro Morata has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus and the Bianconeri could sign him permanently for 35m euros in the summer.

Juve has spent 10m euros in each of the last two summers to keep him on loan in Turin.

The Spaniard is one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men, but is he worth keeping for 35m Euros?

Maybe not considering that there are better strikers out there who would offer more long-term value like Dusan Vlahovic.

Also, he has a contract that expires in less than two years at Atletico Madrid, so why should Juve pay that much to sign him?

Abandoning his pursuit and focusing solely on another striker like Vlahovic would be a good idea, but Juve could have both strikers in their squad next season.

This is because Tuttojuve says the Bianconeri still love Morata and they will speak to Atleti about a permanent transfer.

The report maintains that Juve doesn’t think it is reasonable for them to pay 35m euros for him and would negotiate a favourable deal with their Spanish counterparts for his signature.

Morata hasn’t been in top form in this campaign, but having a striker with his talents and experience in the squad would be valuable to Juve.

1 Comment

    Reply Joeke November 10, 2021 at 11:52 am

    Wrong move….
    Morata is definitely not the player that can lift Juve up.

