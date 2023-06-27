Juventus will still pursue Milinkovic-Savic even if Rabiot stays

Juventus is reportedly confident that Adrien Rabiot will extend his contract with the club, and they are eagerly awaiting his decision.

If Rabiot does not sign an extension, he will become a free agent in the coming days. However, multiple reports suggest that he is likely to prolong his stay at Juventus.

Before feeling optimistic about Rabiot’s contract renewal, Juventus had already made plans to potentially replace him with Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic has been a target for Juventus, and he has expressed a desire to leave Rome. Initially, there were suggestions that Juventus would no longer pursue Milinkovic-Savic if Rabiot remained at the club.

However, Calciomercato has refuted those claims and stated that Juventus will continue to pursue Milinkovic-Savic’s signature, even if they manage to retain Rabiot.

Juventus is aiming for a midfield makeover and believes that having both Rabiot and Milinkovic-Savic in the squad would enhance the team’s strength and robustness, rather than relying solely on Rabiot’s presence.

Juve FC Says

The best clubs in the world have top talents all over their squad, even if some will spend time on the bench.

After two trophyless seasons, we need to get back to winning titles, which requires making several important purchases.

A midfield with SMS and Rabiot will be one of the best in the league and can make us champions next season, especially if we do not have commitments in Europe.