Juventus has announced that sales of season tickets will end on September 6th.

The Bianconeri are one of the most followed clubs in Italian football and fans have been purchasing their season tickets since last month.

The Black and Whites have a large pool of supporters who commit to watching them live and we expect them to continue doing that.

The club has kept the window of purchase open for several weeks and has now announced they will end the sale in two days, as revealed by Tuttojuve:

“The subscription is still available until September 6th!” the club announced.

Juve FC Says

We have a massive fan base who buy these subscriptions to help the club raise funds and support the players on the grounds.

The boys need as much support as they can get this term if we will achieve worthwhile success.

It has been a long summer for the boys, and we now expect them to achieve success in every competition this season as we are favourites for the league and cup.

We must take full advantage of the lack of European football to dominate the domestic cups.