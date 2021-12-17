Juventus will struggle financially to sign this World Cup winner

Paul Pogba looks certain to leave Manchester United in the summer as he continues to play for them without a new deal.

The English club may have given up on keeping him, which opens the door for Juventus to bring him back to Turin.

However, money is scarce at the club and Calciomercato says the Bianconeri might struggle to sign him because of that.

He already has a tremendous offer on the table to renew his contract at Old Trafford and he would expect any other club looking to sign him as a free agent to at least match that.

Juve FC Says

Pogba was a great servant of the Bianconeri during his first spell at the club, but the Frenchman hasn’t been in his best form at United.

Although he plays much better when he is with the France national team, bringing him back to Turin remains an enormous gamble.

The midfielder is most likely looking for his last huge payday as a footballer because he would be 29 at the end of this season.

Giving him a big-money deal at that age would represent too much of a risk even though he has been a fine player in his 20s.