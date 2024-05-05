Juventus have been keeping tabs on Lucas Vazquez for quite some time now, but meeting his wage demands remains a daunting task.

The 32-year-old has been plying his trade at Real Madrid since joining their youth ranks as a teenager in 2007.

The Spaniard started his career as a winger, before switching to the right-back role in recent years.

He currently serves as a backup for Dani Carvajal, but remains an important element in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. For instance, he was decisive in his club’s 3-2 victory over Barcelona in the most recent Clasico encounter, contributing in all three goals.

Nevertheless, Vazquez’s contract with Lose Merengues will expire at the end of the season, and he appears destined for a new experience.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are interested in the player’s services, and the same goes for their Serie A rivals Milan.

Nevertheless, both clubs will struggle to meet his financial demands, as he currently earns 5 million euros per season. The recent abolishment of the Growth Decree won’t help their case either.

Therefore, the source believes that the fullback’s most plausible options at the moment are either staying at Real Madrid by signing a contract renewal or accepting a move to the Saudi Pro League.

This season, Vazquez has contributed with two goals and six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.