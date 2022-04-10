Juventus will struggle to beat foreign clubs to Lazio man

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the next transfer window.

The Serbian has been at the Stadio Olimpico since 2015 and has developed into one of the finest midfielders in Serie A since then.

Juve and several other top clubs around the continent want to add him to their squad, and Lazio is ready to sell the 27-year-old finally.

However, he has a lot of suitors, and he will not come cheap, which could be a problem for Juventus.

La Repubblica, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims the Biancocelesti want 70m euros for his signature.

Juve will want them to lower that fee and ask to pay in instalments.

However, foreign clubs like PSG and Manchester United can sign him for that fee, and they will pay the money in full at once.

The report claims Claudio Lotito, Lazio’s president, will want that, so he is more likely to sell the midfielder to a suitor outside Serie A.

Juve FC Says

When a top player like Milinkovic-Savic wants to change clubs, there would be many suitors willing to sign him and that increased competition hands an advantage to the sellers.

Juve will struggle to pay 70m euros for Milinkovic-Savic and that means we probably should start thinking about another midfielder to sign now.