Juventus will struggle to fit in these three attackers together

With the return of Paulo Dybala from injury and Cristiano Ronaldo from covid-19 self-isolation, Juventus now has an abundance of wealth in their attack.

The Bianconeri have been the dominant side in Italy for years and that is obvious by the fact that they have won the last nine Italian league titles on the bounce.

They have added the likes of Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa to their team for this campaign and that will make them even more formidable.

However, the more top players they have to choose from, the more selection headache Andrea Pirlo will have.

In attack, they have more than enough players and La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb claims that Pirlo might have a selection headache now.

The report claims that the manager is shifting towards a 4-4-2 formation and that makes it hard for him to play the trio of Ronaldo, Dybala and Morata in the same starting XI.

The report claims that the former midfielder is also almost guaranteed to play Chiesa in his starting XI.

It then adds that Pirlo is strongly in favour of his new formation setup and that makes it hard to play more than two attackers and this favours Ronaldo and Morata.