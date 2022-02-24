Juventus will struggle to get a discount for Morata because of interest from other clubs

Juventus remains interested in the permanent transfer of Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid despite his poor form in this campaign.

The Spaniard was the club’s main striker in the last two seasons, but he never really scored as many goals as they would want.

That forced the Bianconeri to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the last transfer window.

The Serbian is a goal-scoring machine and naturally moved ahead of the Spaniard in the pecking order.

We had thought Juve would bench Morata following the arrival of the Fiorentina man.

However, Max Allegri has fielded both strikers alongside Paulo Dybala in a front-three.

The Bianconeri is now hopeful of keeping the former Chelsea striker. However, they want to pay 15m euros instead of the 35m euros both parties agreed when he joined on loan.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they will struggle to get that much of a discount because he doesn’t lack suitors.

Barcelona and Arsenal remain interested in a move for him, and Atletico will only agree to a discounted fee if they don’t get a better offer.

Juve FC Says

With a year left on his deal at the Madrid club, it makes little sense to buy Morata for 35m euros.

There would be suitors who will pay that money in desperation, but it doesn’t mean it is the right thing to do.

Juve needs to find a cheaper agreement with Atleti. If that will not happen, we can turn our attention to targeting other players.