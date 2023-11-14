With five wins on the trot, the morale at Juventus is sky-high ahead of the greatly anticipated Derby d’Italia.

The Bianconeri have cemented themselves as the ultimate competitors for Scudetto favorites and current league leaders Inter.

While the title challenges of Milan and Napoli have seemingly faltered, the Old Lady remains only two points adrift from Simone Inzaghi’s team.

The Turin-based giants will have the opportunity to climb to the top with a victory over their arch-rivals when the two sides collide on November 26th.

Nevertheless, Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio argues that his beloved club will find it hard to remain on Inter’s heels in the long run.

The 37-year-old echoes Max Allegri’s statements, suggesting that Champions League qualification remains the club’s most realistic objective for the season.

“As Allegri said, it’s important for Juventus to remain in Inter’s rear-view and stay ahead of the other contenders for the Champions League spot, which is the declared objective of the season,” said the retired midfielder via Tuttosport.

“But in the long run, I think Juventus will struggle to keep pace with Inter who are a great team with great qualities and certainties in the group.

“They are demonstrating their qualities not only in the Champions League, but also in Serie A as we saw at the Giuseppe Meazza against Frosinone.

“As far as Juve is concerned, the lack of goals from their strikers is slightly concerning.”

The last Juventus forward to find the back of the net was Arkadiusz Milik who nodded home against Torino in last month’s Derby della Mole.